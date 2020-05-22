One woman had identical quadruplets without fertility treatments, which occurs with odds of 1 in 11 million, according to specialists.

On Jenny Marr’s 34th birthday, she and her husband decided it was time to start trying to have a baby. Both only children, Jenny Marr, 35, and her husband, Chris Marr, 35, live in Dallas. They would have been happy with just one child, a compact family of four, including their dog Zeke.

On October 6, she had a pregnancy test: it was positive.

The couple, longing to hear the steady heartbeat, began counting down until they would finally see their baby on an ultrasound screen.

However, little did they know that they had not one, not two, not three, but four beats to listen and four ultrasound images to study.

Woman had identical quadruplets

Jenny Marr, led a quartet of medical wonders: identical monochorionic quadruplets, of which there are only 72 cases recorded in the medical literature, according to her obstetrician, Lauren Murray.

Naturally, the first ultrasound was far from what the Marrs had anticipated.

Just over 10 weeks pregnant, Marr went to her first OB appointment. Her husband sat next to her as Murray spread the gel over Marr’s little baby bump.

“Dr. Murray started doing the sonogram and suddenly he had that funny expression on his face and took the screen away from us, ”said Jenny Marr. “I immediately started to think that something was wrong with the heartbeat. I told him it was fine and that he could tell me if there was a problem. “

“Oh no, there is definitely a heartbeat,” Murray replied. “Actually, there are three babies there.”

Murray turned the screen towards the couple. At that moment, Chris Marr’s face turned white as a ghost and passed out, Jenny Marr said.

After about six minutes of shock and silence, tears began to flow for the expectant parents.

“It sounds horrible to say, but I don’t know if it was necessarily tears of joy. We were completely overwhelmed and frankly terrified, ”said Chris Marr.

“The fact that we had no medical intervention, and no history of multiples in any of our families, made the news a complete shock,” said Jenny Marr.

Still, they had another surprise in store.

A week later, after the Marrs had somehow digested the new reality that they were having three babies instead of one, they went to see a high-risk pregnancy specialist, Brian Rinehart, who practices maternal fetal medicine in Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Jenny Marr visits her 1-month-old quadruplets in the NICU at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

“Once again, the sonographer had this strange expression on his face,” said Jenny Marr. “We asked her what was taking so long, and she told us that she was not supposed to say since she is not a doctor. But it ended up leaving him anyway, something like: Yeah, there are 100 percent of four babies there. “

“It was then that three became four,” said Chris Marr. “I told Jenny that we shouldn’t go to our next date because they would keep multiplying,” he said, laughing.

The couple had a 1 in 11 million to 1 in 15 million chance of conceiving these babies, Rinehart said.

“Twins, triplets, and even quadruplets have come a long way with assisted reproductive technologies. But naturally, identical monochorionic quadruplets are something we don’t really see, “said Rinehart.

Identical monochorionic quadruplets occur when a fertilized egg divides into two, and both cells divide again. Unlike fraternal twins, who come from separate eggs and implant independently, identical multiples cluster together and share a placenta.

Simply put, non-identical quads travel in separate lanes on one road to reach the same parking lot, while monochorionic quads travel in the same lane, in the same car, and land in the same location, ”Rinehart explained.

Any pregnancy is risky, she said, but in this case, the risks are fourfold.

“Pregnancy, even with a baby, is hard on the body. Four is just ridiculous, “said Rinehart. “The body is simply not made to do that.”

For the mother, having multiple babies carries an increased risk of high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and other health problems.

For babies who share a placenta, there is an increased risk of uneven blood flow distribution, resulting in one or more babies not receiving adequate oxygen and nutrients.

The Marr quadruplet with Zeke, the family dog.

Identical monochorionics are exceptionally rare, with only 72 cases reported in the medical literature.

“It’s like the survival of the fittest,” Murray said. “Babies need to share the placenta evenly so that everyone can survive.”

Chris Marr was plagued with fear and concern about most of his wife’s pregnancy, he said.

“When you google mon spontaneous monochorionic quadruplets’, there’s not a lot of information, and the information that’s there doesn’t point to many good results, “said Chris Marr, who works in the real estate investment industry.