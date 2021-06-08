Woman Got Hantavirus In Michigan: 6 Things You Need To Know About This Rat-Borne Virus

A woman caught hantavirus in Michigan; This is the first human case registered in that US state. Hantavirus is a virus transmitted by feces and fluids of rats and rodents which can lead to an infection in the lungs and requires immediate medical attention. While the disease is rare in humans, here are some things to know about this pathogen.

Rat meat and fluids

Humans can get hantavirus by inhaling viral particles from dried rodent feces, urine, or saliva, especially in poorly ventilated places; when the virus makes contact with wounds or human mucous membranes or through a bite. In countries where rodent meat is commonly eaten, it is also possible to contract it by eating them. In fact, the hantavirus emerged in 1950 during the Korean War.

The sick woman in Washtenaw, Michigan County, was hospitalized with symptoms of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome after cleaning a rodent-infested area. The hantavirus that caused the infection was the so-called “Nameless Virus”, which is generally transmitted by the so-called “deer mouse”.

It is rarely transmitted between humans

Even if Most recent human hantavirus cases in the United States date from 2018, mainly in California, Colorado, Washington and Wyoming, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), it is a disease that is not very communicable between humans.

It is more common in Asia and Europe

The hantavirus is more present in Asian and European countries, particularly in Russia, Korea and China. In fact, in March 2020 a news item caused alarm on social networks: a man in China died aboard a bus carrying 32 other passengers. Authorities revealed that the man was infected with hantavirus.

It’s not always deadly

While the hantavirus can cause severe respiratory illness or hemorrhagic fever with kidney syndromeDepending on the type of hantavirus causing the infection, it is not fatal in all cases: the death rate is 38%. The most common hantavirus in the US is the aforementioned “Sin Nombre Virus”, which usually causes pulmonary syndrome.

The symptoms

Hantavirus lung infection can cause fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe muscle aches, and shortness of breath. There is no specific treatment for hantavirus and there is also no vaccine, so infected people generally require hospitalization for respiratory assistance.

How to avoid it

To avoid hantavirus infection it is necessary wear gloves before cleaning rodent infested areas, ventilate 30 minutes before and moisten with bleach before starting work. It is necessary to disinfect all areas that may have had contact with rodents, especially if it is an area where food is prepared.