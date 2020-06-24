The parents of the newborn were traveling on an Emirates Airline plane from London to Manila

London.- A baby decided to surprise not only her parents, but also the passengers of a airplane at 37 thousand feet high.

The parents of the newborn were traveling in a airplane from Emirates Airline from London to Manila.

When the mother went into labor, the crew of the airplane made a call in the airplane and fortunately the nurses, Christine and John who were being repatriated from the Carnival Breeze crossing traveled.

The nurses helped the woman bring a little girl to the world who, due to the conditions of her birth, her parents decided to call her. Sky.

The baby arrived as the perfect gift for Father’s Day, one day after the celebration.