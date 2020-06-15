The day she found out she was pregnant, she was 38 weeks pregnant

By: Web Writing

Philippines.- A woman realized that she was pregnant, just the day when she was already 38 weeks pregnant and gave birth.

The curious story was shared by the couple made up of Pia and Jonathan Rapupsas. Those who, in the midst of a flurry of mixed emotions, published the details of the case on their social networks.

« Our story has overwhelmed many of you with varying degrees of reaction, from amazement to jokes, » Jonathan Rapusas

According to account, on May 6, Pia She began to complain of severe abdominal pain that was not improving, so two days later they decided to buy a pregnancy test kit to find out if that could be the reason for their pain, which, to their surprise, was.

As the pain persisted, they went to the hospital emergency room, where the gynecologist, amazed, indicated that Pia She had to give birth that same day, because she was pregnant 38 weeks.

Thus, the son of both, whom they have called Isaiah David, was born at 4:46 p.m. that same day, weighing more than three kilograms and leaving his parents puzzled, who, although they claim to be very happy – they had been trying to have a child for several years – had barely had time to assimilate the news.