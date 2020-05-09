The 31-year-old woman was seriously ill and was intubated in the Obstetrics Gynecology Hospital No.3 of the La Raza National Medical Center.

Daphne Ivonne, 30, was released this Friday after beating Covid-19 and to remain hospitalized for more than a month at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital No.3 of the La Raza National Medical Center, where she was admitted at 34 weeks gestation.

Your case is very special, since it is one of the first patients treated with Covid-19 in the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) of said hospital and the only one that has remained in this hospital until its full recovery.

She have suffered from fibromyalgia for three years and she arrived at this UMAE with a 34-week pregnancy, plus a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. Once hospitalized, it was necessary to perform a cesarean section and she had her baby Leonardo Iván on April 12, who left the hospital 12 days later in the arms of her aunt Sandra, according to an IMSS statement.

Unable to meet her son, Daphne Ivonne was attended by a multidisciplinary team of specialists in the Intensive Care Unit. His state of health was very delicateAs she presented respiratory deterioration that warranted being intubated, she required mechanical ventilation and remained unconscious for 26 days.

“At first we were all afraid of contagion; however, with the protection team they gave us, we had no problem, ”said Dr. Francisco Alonzo Díaz Aguilar, a specialist in Critical Medicine and who was part of the multidisciplinary team at this UMAE that cared for the patient.

Daphne was treated with isolation technique and “we took her forward so today she is discharged. It gives us great satisfaction, this is one of the best payments we have had, she was a patient with a very high possibility of mortality and now he is going home. ” This is something very significant for our professional life, said the specialist.

Daphne goes home with medical treatment, oxygen support although at very low doses, this is really for better comfort. Then he will have an outpatient clinic with rehabilitation and pulmonology. to give him pulmonary physiotherapy already at home.

Once she was conscious, the maternal instinct was to know how her baby was doing, they were only taught through video and that was what helped her recovery. Today, she will be able to reunite with her baby who is in perfect health, said Dr. Díaz Aguilar.

She added that the maternal instinct is very strong in all women and today she is going to physically meet with him. It will be the first day that he will be able to hug him, he will meet him and be able to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Daphne Ivonne recalled that she felt pain throughout her body and had a fever, “i thought it was a cold because my body was cut, I tried to treat it myself, but afterwards I was very weak. ”

“I already want to see my baby, it feels ugly because I got pregnant and I haven’t seen my baby for a month, it wasn’t easy, There are things that I don’t remember, but I’m alive. If I hadn’t come to the emergency room, I don’t know where I would be, ”he said.

She expressed her gratitude with the team of specialists who attended her, “they were all very nice, very kind, they saved me. I tell you that don’t take it as a joke, this is not a gameI was almost a month without seeing my family and it’s horrible, obviously you don’t remember anything, but I could have died if it hadn’t been for the doctors. ”