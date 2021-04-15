Woman files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is back in the center of the media spotlight and it is again for a reason far removed from the fighting. The Irish boxer is facing this time a multimillion dollar lawsuit that his lawyer confirmed this past Tuesday to ESPN. It is related to some events that allegedly occurred last 2018 in an attic and that was presented on Monday in the High Court of Dublin (Ireland) by a woman, to which a second was added by her mother . McGregor would not be the only one who appears in the lawsuit, since one of his acquaintances is listed as a co-defendant, as reported by ‘The Independent’.

Some facts of 2018 that the boxer denies

The matter was investigated by the national police of the Republic of Ireland, although no charges were brought against him. “After a thorough investigation by the Gardaí […] these accusations were categorically rejected, “said the boxer’s spokesman.. In addition, they also added that “the plaintiff knows that the facts contradict the claims in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claim and is confident that justice will prevail.”

Even though the boxer has denied the facts, his lawyer acknowledged in the last hours that “the matter is in court”, so the boxer will again face justice for a new controversy. It is not the first in which she stars, since in 2019 she was the subject of two investigations for sexual assault, for which no charges were filed and that were not completely closed.

A new case on your record

McGregor has also been embroiled in other fights with the law after being arrested in Brooklyn for throwing a dolly at a UFC bus in 2018. The Dublin court, the same one that will now be in charge of this process, has already fined the boxer 1,000 euros in 2019 when he hit a man in a pub, and was also recorded in a video that was disseminated through social networks.

This new controversy in the life of Conor McGregor He arrives just in the week in which he returns to the fighting, facing this next Saturday in Abu Dhabi the boxer Dustin Poirier in the UFC. It will be McGregor’s first fight since his last fight in January 2020, just a year ago. For the time being, the lawsuit that could reach multimillion-dollar figures will remain in the hands of his lawyer, the same one who has acknowledged that “there was no specific reason” for having filed it this week.