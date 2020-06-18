According to local Chinese media, the enraged woman knocked on the window next to her.

China.- A strong Fight between one couple It got out of control on board an airplane, which could have ended in a terrible tragedy for all passengers.

According to local media ChinaThe enraged woman hit the window next to her causing it to crack.

Passengers and crew narrated that the boyfriend would have decided to end their relationship in full flight, which made the young woman who was completely intoxicated out of control, leading her to hit the plane’s window and break it.

The events happened on May 25 in a flight from the airline China Loong Air, which covered the route between Qinghai Province and Zhejiang Province.

The pilot immediately had to make a hard landing at Zhengzhou Xinzheng Airport, located in the capital of Henan Province.

The woman was arrested by the police China, who questioned her and where she indicated that she had consumed half a liter of « baijiu », prior to flight.