© ERIC BARADAT / . / .

Activists have increased actions against racism

A woman in Mississippi was arrested and accused of « obscene communications » after llick their racist parents on Facebook and, allegedly, post some of your personal information.

Now he faces the possibility of going to jail for the incident and the alleged consequences of the events.

Her lawyer believes the charges are unsustainable.

« My parents are RACISTAS and I am tired of it! » Kaileigh Schmidt, 21, on the night of June 5.

“They literally made my cousin take my phone and keep me at home when they took my car. Also, mom started hitting me in my own house and we started a fight and I almost called the police. He was lucky he didn’t. Let’s see what they have to say about this! Go viral! Black lives matter! « He continued saying in the post.

In the initial post, Schmidt included several screenshots of conversations between her and her parents during which the parents seem to be using racial slurs and discriminatory language against blacks.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Schmidt is accused of sharing her parents’ phone numbers and addresses on Facebook groups. However, the original post does not contain your parents’ personal information, nor any previous version of the post in the edit history.

« The family has received thousands of threats from all over the country« The investigator alleged Ruben Bishop to the mentioned medium.

That initial post has been shared almost 2,000 times.

In another post two days later, Schmidt reiterated his feelings for his parents and directly asked people not to threaten them:

“I know what my parents did was very wrong on many levels and I shared my experience so that everyone could tell them how wrong they were, so that they could see that what they have been doing and saying is not right.

That said, I also do not tolerate any violence towards them. Family violence or not does nothing. Change does not happen with violence. So please, anyone who threatens you should stop. We cannot fight and win violently. I support the Black lives matter movement, but I do not support violence, « he concluded.

On Wednesday June 10, Schmidt was arrested for a felony of posting electronic messages for the purpose of causing injury.

After arresting her, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was forced to quickly back down and file that charge due to a recent ruling by the Mississippi Court of Appeals, which found that the statute was unconstitutionall.

Despite everything, currently faces charges for two misdemeanors.

Under Mississippi law, « any comment, request, suggestion, or proposal by telecommunications or electronic communication that is obscene, lewd, or with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass any party in a telephone conversation or electronic communication » is illegal .

It is currently unclear which part, if any, of Schmidt’s Facebook posts qualify as « obscene or lewd » under the relevant statutes.

In any case, Schmidt could be sentenced to between six months and a year in jail.

Schmidt is currently represented by the lawyer Javaron D. Buckley Sr. He believes that his client’s situation is legally unsustainable, according to Law & Crime.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.