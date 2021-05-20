Woman disfigures another’s face in Georgia’s Little Caesars restaurant as little girl tries to help victim



Authorities in the state of Georgia are looking for a woman for assaulting another while the two were together at a Little Caesars location this week.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, was identified as Suspect in the incident at the Augusta location this monday around 4 pm

A newsletter from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page asks for citizen help to find the woman, which according to the call, measures 5’4 ″ and weighs about 150 pounds; he has brown hair and eyes.

The fight allegedly started after Kennedy approached the victim, identified as Emily Broadwater, 22, and pulled a chair from under her.

Little girl tries to stop the aggression

In a video of the altercation circulating on social networks Broadwater is seen on the ground while the other repeatedly hits her on the head and grabs her by the hair.

In the middle of the confrontation, a minor approaches the two women and it seems that he is trying to help the victim. Suddenly, another woman is heard yelling, “Move the baby!” The girl would be the daughter of the victim who does not appear to be more than 3 years old.

But the onslaught is far from over, continues with Kennedy dragging the victim by the hair while continuing to hit her.

Outside, the attacker appears to trample the woman’s face on at least two occasions before leaving the place.

Victim ends up with a bloody face

It is at that moment that Broadwater gets up and you can see his bloody face, while asking where is the little girl.

The woman did not want medical attentiondespite the brutality of the attack.

Little Caesars staff don’t intervene

At no point were pizzeria staff seen intervening to stop the brawl.

Speaking to WJBF-TV, the network urges its staff to immediately call the Police in situations like the one above.

“The safety of our staff and customers is the most important thing to us. In any case in which a customer or an employee is in danger, we urge our team to call the police immediately, ”the statement reads.

Attacker faces assault charges

The notice from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday stating that Kennedy is wanted on assault charges further notes that the woman allegedly frequents the Fox Den area and the 32000 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

If you have information or clues to help arrest the suspect, you can call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.