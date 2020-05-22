When the girlfriend congratulated her on the pregnancy, the woman accidentally revealed that the baby was from her now husband.

According to The Mirror, the woman who did not want to reveal her identity, explained that she and her ex had dated for three years. Once they broke up, he struck up a relationship with his current partner, whom he married, yet they had never stopped “talking”.

“As you might guess, I was not invited to the wedding Personally, he didn’t say anything to me even though we talked on a daily basis. Well i found out from your Grandma, since we have a close relationship and she suggested that I sneak into the ceremony and that she would cover me (I think she does not like the girlfriend) ”, Explains the woman.

She says that at first she hesitated to do so, but in the end she accepted the offer since, seeing him marry, would give a complete closure to the relationship she had with her ex-partner.

When the day came, the Grandma he “sneaked it in” so he could watch the ceremony.

“It was beautiful. I shed a few tears, but it really solidified things and made me turn the page, the woman remembers.”

Once the ceremony was over, she was preparing to leave, but the Grandma He pushed her to also go to the reception and sit next to her at the family table. “It was quite awkward but I went.”

“I was still mixing with the family, on my feet, when the bride and groom arrived. They came and greeted me and she congratulated me on the pregnancy“he detailed.

“I thanked her and said that I couldn’t wait to share fatherhood with the two of them. It turned out that she didn’t know that all that time she had been pregnant (five months back then) with her boyfriend’s son.

According to the woman’s account, the girlfriend He lost control and ran out of the place. He tried to run after her, but then her father came, who was extremely upset and started a scene. Luckily, her ex’s brother went and helped her get out of there as soon as possible.

Finally, the marriage was annulled, the baby’s father remains pending pregnancy. The girlfriend Strangely, he continues to follow the future mother on social networks. “Comment and like my photos, so I think it’s fine with me.”