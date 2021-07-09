Woman dies in bizarre accident on Indiana amusement park roller coaster

An Ohio woman went to an amusement park last month with the intention of having a good time, without imagining that it would be the last of his days.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, went to the amusement park Holiday World & Splashin Safari, in Indiana, and decided to ride one of the roller coasters of the place.

Dawn got on the roller coaster cart with all the adrenaline to live the experience but to everyone’s surprise, both for those who accompanied her and for those who operated the attraction, he returned to the starting point completely unconscious.

She was immediately transferred to a hospital, where the doctors could do nothing to save her life.

This Wednesday, July 7, the head of the Dubois County Coroner’s Office explained that Dawn died of severe blood loss, caused by a tear in the right internal thoracic artery.

According to 14 News, County Coroner Katie Schuck, who said tear was caused by the force that the roller coaster exerted on this woman’s physique.

Although Schuck also stressed that this attraction was considered by experts as the third cause of said death, since the main one was a failure in the functioning of the body.

“The tour itself had nothing to do with it … but it was a reaction that his body had to the attraction,” stressed the specialist.

