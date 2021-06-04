Woman died when truck fell into river in New York



First aid unit.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

At least a woman died when a Jeep truck fell into the Hutchinson River after the driver lost control, broke a fence and flew down an embankment in the county Westchester (NYC), this morning.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been aboard the vehicle at the time the truck entered the water, near the Fulton Avenue bridge in Mount Vernon, around 8:30 am

Witnesses told NBC News that the Jeep he had just been at a nearby gas station. The next sound they heard was a loud crash. They ran to the embankment, where they watched helplessly as the truck slowly sank into the river.

Several units, including members of the FDNY, responded to the scene, amidst a flurry of emergency activities. Detectives were seen taking photographs from the embankment, while the investigation into the causes of the strange accident.