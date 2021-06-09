Woman destroys Outback Steakhouse in Florida

A woman, Tina Kindred, of Ocala, Florida was charged with aggravated battery after she was found naked and erratically throwing bottles of alcohol at Outback and Mojo Grill near Silver Springs.

In this regard, an officer from the Ocala Police Department responded to the Mojo Grill on Silver Springs Blvd due to reports that the 53-year-old was “acting out of control.”

Reports indicated that the woman was topless and banging on tables and windows.

Kindred had overturned some tables and was last seen trying to get into a customer’s car.

However, she was also found recklessly driving in the parking lot, before exiting the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s report.

Officers who arrested her said they used tasers to shoot down the enraged woman. She was transferred to a medical center for treatment. Once there, Kindred claimed that the outburst occurred because the owner of the Mojo Grill, whom she found dishonest, did not serve her.

Medical workers reportedly found what may have been a fentanyl patch on her pubic area, although the only substance in her system was THC.

Kindred was reportedly charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and serious crimes. It is believed to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to the two restaurants, but no figures were released. He has a court date on July 6.