Maura Lewinger, shared a story for people to take into account the recommendations they have to follow and not get coronavirus (COVID-19)

The last thing I hear before I die for coronavirus, he went to his wife singing the song that they used in their wedding.

Maura Lewinger He shared his story on social media to recommend that people (of all ages) take all necessary precautions not to expose themselves to coronavirus.

The woman commented that her husbandJoe Lewinger was a healthy 42-year-old man, yet he tested positive for covid-19 and things got complicated until he lost his life.

Apparently Joe started out with mild symptoms, nothing to worry about. Until the respiratory problems started and he had to be hospitalized quickly.

His wife explained that due to sanitary measures, she and her children could not be near him, but the medical staff allowed them to contact each other through a video call.

They finally managed to say goodbye to Joe, and she sang the song they used in their wedding.

“I thanked him for being the most amazing husband, for making me feel valued and loved every day.”



Maura emphasized asking people to take all concerns to avoid catching this “beast”.