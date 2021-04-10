Woman causes astonishment on Twitter by revealing she gave birth to a baby over 13 pounds

Giving birth is undoubtedly a brave and titanic task that women who decide to become mothers must experience in order to bring their children into this world.

Labor is not something mechanical and therefore, it does not appear the same in all women, as they will depend on different factors to make it more or less bearable, including the size of the babies.

On the subject, a Twitter user identified as @ shans1588 has shocked thousands of users of this community by telling how she managed to give birth to “a little boy.”

Of course he used the term sarcastically, since your baby weighed over 13 pounds at birth and was 23.6 inches tall, quite a large newborn compared to the average as a baby is usually born no more than 8.8 pounds.

It was originally a TikTok user @tawnee, who on her social network asked other mothers to share their experience with having big babies on their social networks.

But it was precisely @ shans1588 who ended up getting all the attention because his video has more than 30 million views.

TiktToker fellow @tawnee asked other moms to share their stories of having big babies when @ shans1588 stole the show.

That’s a big baby! 😳 – @nevenamaric (🎥: @ shans1588 / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/6NbP5gL2e8 – Windsor’s Pure Country (@ PureCountry_89) April 8, 2021

In addition, the woman added that it was her second child and that she gave birth at 38 weeks by cesarean section and that given the size of the baby, two doctors had to intervene in the surgery. Also, due to the situation, the baby had to spend a few days in the intensive care unit.

“They didn’t even have diapers or clothes for him, they had to go to pediatrics to get size 3 diapers and he came home with clothes, from 6 to 9 months,” said the mother.

The record for the largest baby ever born is held by a little boy born in 1955, in Aversa, Italy, who weighed 22 pounds, according to the Guinness Record.

