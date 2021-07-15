Woman burns down her house in Sonora because they didn’t help her with the chores

SONORA

A woman identified as Rosario “N”, 49 years old, went into crisis and set fire to her house with her husband inside in Sonora.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cecilia de Caborca ​​neighborhood, where the woman revealed to the authorities that she was “fed up” with finding her husband and son doing nothing and with a lot of disorder inside the home.

So when she returned, she took her 25-year-old son out and set his home on fire with her husband inside.

She said she was already tired of repeatedly seeing the scene every day, in which the two men did not even lift the plates they were eating from.

The woman’s husband, who was inside the house, barely managed to save his life by escaping by jumping through the backyard.

After the fire, the woman was arrested and transferred to the municipal police facilities, pending the definition of her legal situation.

For the family the news was bittersweet, because although there were no people injured or fatalities, the elements of the fire brigade could do nothing for the house, which upon arrival had already been completely consumed by fire.

Local police agents also arrived at the scene of the incident to arrest Rosario “N”, to later transfer her to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to render her corresponding statement.

jcs