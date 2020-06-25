The girl’s post, which has been removed from Facebook, caused outrage across the country.

By: Web Writing

COLOMBIA.- An appalling case of animal abuse It was unveiled on Tuesday, June 23 in the department of Sucre, in Colombia, after a woman decapitated a owl, take photos of the dead animal and upload them to their social networks.

The photographs were released in Facebook by the author of the bloody massacre, identified as « La gado verdolaga real Aldana, Mileidys« , where you can see how the head of a owl live.

Although the woman deleted from her account Facebook the photographs, after being criticized for their horrendous crime, hundreds of people captured screenshots of the publication and spread it in other comments on their publications, and called for justice in the face of the evident animal abuse.

The young woman will be subjected to a sanctioning process, the Directorate of Protection and Special Services of the Police of Colombia.