Woman beaten by taxi driver in Pachuca has not yet reported

72 hours after the violent aggression that a woman was beaten by a cabbie, the victim has not filed a complaint against his aggressor, informed judicial sources from the state of Hidalgo.

It was early Monday morning that a worker behind the wheel was caught by security cameras when he beat up a woman on the streets of the Cubitos neighborhood in Pachuca.

In a video broadcast on social networks, he was recorded as the driver of a Tsuru unit, taking a woman out of the unit, hitting her and dragging her across the floor.

Due to the facts, state authorities condemned the attack and called on the victim to file the corresponding complaint against the complainant, a situation that has not occurred so far, personnel from the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office (PGJH) confirmed to Excelsior.

According to the report on violence against women of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), from January to May of this year, 26 thousand 319 investigation files were registered for malicious injuries against the female population, of which 600 cases occurred in Hidalgo.

jcs