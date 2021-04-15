Woman beaten and robbed by the “gallant” she met on a dating app in New York

A Brooklyn (NYC) woman was assaulted by a man she met after contacting an unidentified dating portal, said the police.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect yesterday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the complaint, the man met the 23-year-old victim at his residence in Bed-Stuy around 6:15 p.m. on March 15, and once together he took $ 200 from her and pushed her to the ground before fleeing.

The woman made the complaint, but refused to receive medical attention. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s; approximately 6’4 ″ tall; and 220 pounds; with brown eyes and hair and a long beard, Pix11 said.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, sexual assaults in the city increased 322% to add 38 cases during the week of March 29 to April 4, compared to the same period last year. Total, there were 174 reported rapes in NYC from January 1 to April 4, the vast majority (160) committed by “acquaintances”, which includes people who may have just met for the first time.

Anyone with information about this case should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.