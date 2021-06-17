Woman attacks McDonald’s employees in Ohio for refusing to combine flavors in their frappe

Last Monday morning Ravenna Police in Ohio had to answer the emergency call made by employees of a McDonald’s store, who were being attacked by a customer who was attacking them.

Arriving at McDonald’s, Police arrested a 44-year-old woman named Cherysse Cleveland when they realized she was trying to hit and assault several of the employees.

After questioning her, Cleveland indicated that She became very upset with the employee who attended her after he refused to mix flavors of her frappe. Then, the manager of the McDonald’s indicated that her request was impossible, which unleashed her fury and without thinking, she went behind the counter to try to prepare the drink she wanted herself.

The McDonald’s manager tried to block the woman’s path and she punched him. Another employee took the woman to another area of ​​the restaurant and also ended up beating him. Despite the situation, he managed to subdue her.

The woman was accused of having committed 2 minor offenses of assault.

