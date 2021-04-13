Woman arrested in New Orleans for refusing to return $ 1.2 million that was deposited in error

What would you do if one day, when you wake up and check your bank account, you discover that out of nowhere you have more than $ 1 million dollars.

Surely, many will quickly call their banks to report the anomaly, although many others would think twice about reporting the error, thinking for their own benefit of what they could do with so much money without anyone noticing.

A 33-year-old woman from New Orleans named Kelyn Spadoni was arrested in recent days after she refused to return $ 1.2 million that was mistakenly deposited into her bank account.

Bank Accidentally Puts $ 1.2 Million Into Kelyn Spadoni’s Account and Then Gets Mad When She Spent The Money so They Arrested Her For Fraud; Name That State (Video) https://t.co/PvVK9JhfgU pic.twitter.com/mkFBUypBsg – Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 12, 2021

Spadoni was arrested on April 7 after being accused of stealing money, having committed bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

It was the bank itself that filed the lawsuit against the woman after realizing that by mistake the $ 1.2 million were deposited instead of $ 82, which was the correct figure. In addition, they also indicated that after the mistake, they tried to contact her but she never responded.

“By his conduct, Spadoni has made it clear that he does not intend to return the funds transferred in error to Schwab,” the text of the lawsuit states.

So far, 75% of the money has been recovered, with the rest being spent on luxury items, such as a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sports car.

It may interest you:

Did they deposit you money by mistake? You could face criminal charges if you spend it

They go to the bank with a corpse to ask for their money and be able to pay for their funeral