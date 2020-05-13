Not even a pandemic makes people think about being a better person, as is the case of this woman who physically abused her adoptive son.

According to information from the Daily Mail newspaper, a teacher who worked in a church nursery school in Florida attacked her adoptive son with serious consequences.

Patricia Hyler, 47, is charged with child abuse after she beat her 14-year-old son to death, all because she revealed that “he didn’t like redheads“

The international media gathered the testimony of Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, who revealed that “it is the worst attack he has documented in his 38-year career.”

This is what is known about the worrying case

According to the statements, the 14-year-old was beaten by his adoptive mother with a dog chain; He also cut his front teeth and smashed them.

Other punishments for the minor included; They did not let him bathe, they exposed him without clothes in the patio of his home, they did not provide him with food, they beat him with chains and even with a baseball bat.

The teacher has worked in institutions focused on children with different abilities since 2011 and in the kindergarten has been working since 2007.

Authorities said Hyler charged that the physical abuse of the young man occurred for two years, but was not the only one affected.

Patricia is known to have three other adoptive children who have also caused serious physical harm.

The county sheriff said the woman threatened the authorities, saying that if “they took her children from her, she would find them and kill them.”

