Mexico City.- With 22 and a half weeks of gestation and confirmed with Covid-19, Nancy, 30, was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of Zone (HGZ) No. 1-A “Dr. Rodolfo Antonio de Mucha Macías ”of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), after fighting for his life and that of his baby for 18 days.

Nancy went to her Family Medicine Unit (UMF) with 20 weeks of gestation, with breathing problems, oxygenation and fever, so she was channeled to the second level of care with suspicion to Covid-19.

Immediately the hospital’s multidisciplinary team activated the Immediate Response Team (ERI) Code, a strategy implemented in the IMSS when there is an obstetric emergency that consists of having immediate and effective communication between the doctor who refers the patient and the one who is going to receive to achieve timely and efficient care to prevent maternal death.

Upon admission, Nancy was evaluated and diagnosed with multiple organ failure, which compromised her neurological, cardiac, pulmonary status, and failure of both kidneys.

As a result, he required various maneuvers to keep his pressure and that of the baby in balance, while confirming the suspicion to Covid-19.

During his two-week stay, he required mechanical ventilation, said Dr. Miguel Ángel Reyes Ruíz, an intensivist and cardio-pulmonologist attached to the ICU of HGZ No. 1-A.

Reyes Ruiz stressed that as a health professional and personally he is very excited that two human beings fought the battle against Covid-19, he recognizes the nobility of the IMSS and all its staff, since without them Nancy and her baby.

For her part, Nancy confirms that she is a survivor of Covid-19: “They told me that my baby was not going to be saved due to the weeks of gestation, but now that I woke up, the baby is still in my belly; I’m better now and I want to tell you to take care of yourselves, don’t leave home.

“The doctors who work here are excellent, the nursing staff are excellent and you have to believe what the doctors tell us, please do not leave the house and take care of yourself as much as possible,” he said.

He reiterated his thanks to the doctors “for saving us both.”

For her part, Dr. Regina Magaña Padilla, in charge of the Obstetrics-Gynecology service at HGZ No. 1-A, said that Nancy entered a critical condition and remained in intensive care for two weeks.

Today she is in good condition and will have surveillance by the service to monitor the state of both, once she is discharged from the hospital, she will continue to be observed by telephone and in person until the end of the pregnancy, she said.

