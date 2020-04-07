Minnesota Timberwolves He gave his staff a complete turnaround in the 2019/20 season that should end next summer (or when the coronavirus health crisis allows). The new president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, is trying to bring to light a staff that a couple of years ago gave Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for a few months of Jimmy Butler. Andrew Wiggins (already out) and Gorgui Dieng received very high contracts.

Now Rosas is trying to restructure the team that has Karl Anthony Towns to its great reference. From Thibodeau’s time, there is only him and a Josh Okogie who is performing at a very good level. After trading D’Angelo Russell for Wiggins, they hope to find a more reliable and consistent player. Young players like Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley or Juancho Hernangómez could help rebuild.

In the last market, the Wolves acquired Russell, Beasley and Hernangómez and went from being the 23rd best offensive team in the league to being 12. Beasley and Juancho are two players who complement each other very well with Towns and Russell and who are free agents. the next summer.

Beasley has averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 triples in 14 games in the Wolves. He declined a 3-year, $ 30 million contract with the Nuggets, so he will not accept any offer below that number.

Juancho has averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 triples in the Wolves in 29.4 minutes per game. It gives the team versatility on both sides of the court and is expected to receive an offer to continue.

We will see what they end up doing. They must acquire some interesting piece in the next draft (they are guaranteed a number 7 at least) and also have a protected round of the Nets. It is a key summer for the franchise.

