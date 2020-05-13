The airs turn again in English football. In the last hours it has been known that one of the stars of the revelation team of the season, Wolverhamton, skipped the confinement last Thursday to attend a party. This is the 20-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been betrayed by images in the Snapchat application.

New case of a player who skips confinement

It is not the first time that during these weeks a Premier League player has skipped confinement despite recommending that his fans stay home, and Gibbs-White has wanted to be no less. According to the same images, The English footballer decided to go to the party in Greenwich organized by former reality contestants Love Island, Georgia Steel and Elma Lazar.

In them, you see how the Wolves star has fun at a party in which, of course, the safety distance is not respected. Although there is not enough evidence to verify whether the footballer consumed alcoholic beverages, the truth is that the party lasted until the wee hours of the morning, meetings being prohibited in these weeks in the United Kingdom.

A few weeks ago he urged his followers to stay home

It was on March 24 when Gibbs-White urged all his followers to stay home saying that “Now is the time to isolate yourself, maintain social distance, and make a great effort to support the NHS. They stay at work for us, let’s stay home for them“

Morgan Gibbs-White poses with a friend at the party

Former Love Island contestants Georgia Steel and Elma Lazar, stars of the party

The Wolves player, upon arrival at the Greenwich party

One of the player’s friends with whom he has been associated in recent weeks, actress Tia Noakes, has spoken about this behavior: “Reading these comments about Morgan is not pleasant, he is a charming boy, easily influenced and obviously the wrong company leads him astray“

At the moment, the player continues to exercise at his own home, waiting for the Premier League to return. Wolverhampton has not spoken on the matter, although everything indicates that they will deal with the matter internally, exposing the player to a possible sanction by the club.