Wolves-Nets suspended in protest of Daunte Wright’s death

The three teams from the City of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins and Wild have suspended their respective matches in recent hours following the shooting death of Daunte wright at the hands of a policeman last Sunday. Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was shot in the Brooklyn suburb of Minneapolis during a traffic stop. According to the report, the policeman who killed him wanted to immobilize him and not shoot him, which is why they have described his death as accidental.

The Wolves were due to play last night against the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA is already looking for a date for the dispute of a game that, obviously, has been in the background.