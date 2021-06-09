Wolves, love letter to warrior mothers

MEXICO CITY.

Inspired by what she lived with her mother, a woman who had to migrate to the United States with her two young children whom she left alone in the small apartment where they lived while she went to work, was that the director Samuel Kishi Leopo gave shape to Los lobos, a film that hits the billboard in our country this weekend.

My mother took my brother and me to live in Santa Ana, California when we were little, in search of a better life, then she rented an apartment in a dreadful place and my mother in a very clever way made use of a cassette recorder in the one with stories, stories, house rules, and English lessons.

He told us that if we missed her, we would turn on the tape recorder, so my carnal and I began to create an imaginary universe with our recording mother and then he and I would record our stories, ”said the 37-year-old director.

This anecdote was the one that shaped the script for Los lobos, a film that has the main roles with the little brothers Leonardo and Maximiliano Nájar, as well as Martha Reyes Arias, who plays the mother.

This is a love letter to my mom. My mom already saw the movie and the truth is that we cried a lot, it was like two hours and when we calmed down, my mom told me: ‘Do you remember when we slept on the floor?’ I replied: ‘Well yes, boss’ and we hugged. The truth is that it was very nice to be able to give this love letter to my mother and to thank her, because she brought us forward. She is a warrior and she always tried to feed our imagination with everything she recorded for us ”, shared the director of Somos Mari Pepa.

The filming of Los lobos took place in Albuquerque for six weeks and the production team had to be very strict about the children’s schedules.

One of the complexities that we had was to dollarize your budget, something that is a challenge, since when converting it you have much less money and you must manage it well.

Secondly, we had to adhere to American conditions, in which we were allowed to work between four and six hours a day with the children, from the time they arrived and left. So it was only three hours of effective work and we had to streamline times, ”explained Samuel Kishi.

AMU