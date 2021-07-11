Wolves go for Simmons

It seems far, far away, the day (June 20) the Hawks stormed Philadelphia, slipped into the Eastern Final (where no one was counting on them just weeks before) and put the Sixers in an abysmal crisis, the best team in the East in the regular season and a project that is still not able to appear even in a conference final (three semifinals in four years). Joel Embiid played at an extraordinary level with a knee injury, but his effort was not matched. Not because of the very poor tactical work of Doc Rivers, not because of a team designed to fight for the title but ultimately weighed down by its limitations. With Danny Green injured and Tobias Harris spotty, Ben Simmons was unable to take a step forward in attack.

It is the never ending story for the Australian, three times all star (the last three seasons) and one of the best defenders in the NBA but a player unable to score points and increasingly shrunken. Anguished by his historical problems from the free throw (34% in the playoffs, the worst mark ever for his number of shots: 25/73) and harassed by the limitations that that and his absolute lack of outside shooting generate despite the fact that he is an exceptional passer. Against the Hawks, He only shot three times in the last seven quarters, and he didn’t even try in five. Too little, too little no matter how much you do other things very well. And the evidence that thus he cannot be the second star of a team that wants to be champion (he signed an extension of five years and 167 million)Much less when he has to work alongside an inside player as powerful as Joel Embiid, who needs outsiders to open up the court and take some of the tremendous pressure that rival defenses are putting on him. When the Sixers season ended, fans were booing the team and taking a Simmons they saw outside of Philadelphia. Even his greatest defenders began to consider that a change of scenery, at this point, was the best that could happen to him. Simmons, for his part, got off the bandwagon of the Olympic Games and met with the Sixers without, so it was leaked, requesting a transfer to another NBA destination.

The Sixers, With Daryl Morey at the helm, they have already considered the option of trading Simmons before this season. They did it when a big fish like James Harden came within range. So the normal thing is that Morey re-analyzes all his options… although he is not going to give a three times all star. Already has turned down a first-round offer and Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers, and any operation seems complex right now: Morey wants a big backcourt star (Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal …) but these are hardly in sight right now, and the Sixers don’t have much more to offer in light of Simmons’ current worth either. Teams like the Warriors have draft weapons (picks 7 and 14 this year) but the Sixers need stars to win now with Embiid: they want the present and no more future. So the matter is complicated no matter how much Sixers fans dream of operations that redirect a situation that is very twisted right now.

And so the Timberwolves appear on the scene. A franchise that needs momentum and that comes from a season of many losses (23-49) but some hope: the team improved with the arrival of Chris Finch to the bench (a lot); Karl-Anthony Towns is a star, Anthony Edwards a draft number 1 who played an excellent first season and the team has gone to a promising 11-11 since D’Angelo Russell returned from injury. The Wolves led by Gersson Rosas in the offices trust the point guard as a member of a young big three from which to build a team that can become an alternative in the West. The problem is that, despite their poor sporting performance, the Wolves have a lot of money invested in salaries and are bordering on the luxury tax just by retaining their block from next season: 127.7 million insured, 129.5 if (they will do so except surprise) retain Naz Reid. Rosas himself has recognized that his way to grow, given the salary situation and the needs of the workforce, is in the wrongdoing.

25 teams, moreover, are in Minneapolis these days, a reunion of many executives (after the pandemic closures) in which they talk about many things … and in which Wolves and Sixers are said to have already spoken, at least by way of trial, about Ben Simmons. The fit seems perfect: with the three young scorers mentioned, Simmons would not have to assume responsibilities in that section, much less in the end of the game. And the Wolves need what he does bring: elite defense, brilliance in the game in transition. The problem is how to convince the Sixers (the Wolves don’t even have their pick this year: it’s from the Warriors) and how to balance salaries. Simmons will earn $ 33 million next season, so the Wolves would have to give at least $ 26.4 million per deal. Without touching Towns (he will collect 31.6 million), Russell (30) and an Edwards still in a rookie contract (10.2), several options appear that would be obvious: Ricky Rubio (17 million in his last year of contract, another factor that can help his change of scene), Malik Beasley (14.4) and, in a second level, Juancho Hernangómez (7), Jarrett Culver (6.3) and Jake Layman (3.9).

For combinations with those names, the Wolves’ operating options would pass, since they do not want to touch Towns, Edwards and Russell. Then we would have to see what the Sixers want or what they want, but Rosas’ statements talking about the need to go to the transfer market, the young hierarchies in the team and the structure of the contracts are factors that can make Operation Simmons is not the only one in which we hear the names of Juancho Hernangómez and, above all, a Ricky Rubio who already had two transfers before this season, from Phoenix Suns to OKC Thunder and from there to Minnesota Timberwolves.