From the newsroom

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 9

The economic crisis facing football clubs caused by the coronavirus would affect the value of the letter from Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez, who has excelled with Wolverhampton and is now sought by several teams.

The Wolves would accept up to £ 18m ($ 22m) for Jimenez in order to prevent a further currency crisis within the team, after the pause in activities in England’s Li-ga, British daily Mirror reported.

The figure is well below the 45 million dollars that, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, is worth the letter of the sports rights of Jiménez and even of the 32 million pounds (40 million dollars) that Wolverhampton paid to Benfica in the purchase of the player.

Clubs such as Manchester United and Italian Juventus showed interest in the Mexican striker, but the Wolves fear that offers will be withdrawn due to the economic repercussions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the teams’ coffers.

However, the Red Devils extended the loan of striker Odion Ighalo, making it difficult to sign the Mexican. In turn, Juventus will need a substitute for Gonzalo Higuaín and Jiménez has appeared on Italian portals as an option to accompany Cristiano Ronaldo on offense.

▲ This season, the Mexican striker has 13 goals, which equaled his record from the last tournament. Photo @Wolves

For now, the Lobos’ board is awaiting the resumption of the Premier League, which is expected to take place on June 20, to eventually make a decision. In this season, Jiménez has achieved 13 goals, which equaled his record from the last tournament.

Meanwhile, Carlos Mouriño, president of the Spanish club Celta de Vigo, where Néstor Araujo plays, considered that tricolor players have a hard time leaving the Mx League because they are comfortable.

Mexican soccer is one of the ones we follow the most. For us it has a problem, it is a very well paid tournament and sometimes it is more the fear of the tricolor to leave because he is comfortable in his country; he wins better than in other places, such as Brazil or Argentina. The average players, who are the ones that teams like us can bring, in Mexico have very high salaries, he told the Espn portal.

However, he revealed that he analyzes some Mexicans to sign them in the future.