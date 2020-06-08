In Marvel, death is not usually the end of the journey and that is why we will review how one of the most beloved characters of all, Wolverine, returned to life.

Attention SPOILERS. The comic characters of Marvel they are known to die and come back to life but Wolverine it is a special case. With its healing factor, it is essentially impossible for Logan actually die, even when the whole skeleton is ripped off, which made people skeptical of his alleged disappearance in the series Death of Wolverine. But he really did die.

In Death of Wolverine, a four-part series published in 2014, Logan’s healing factor suddenly stops working after being exposed to a microverse virus. Since his entire body is based on the fact that he can heal himself, this was a pretty big problem. Even using his claws was now dangerous, as his hands could no longer heal immediately after using them. Despite this, Logan refuses to try to find a cure.

Soon after, he puts a reward on Wolverine’s head, and decides to track down whoever is chasing him. Turns out to be the doctor Abraham Cornelius, the founder of the program Weapon x, who experimented on him and covered his adamantium skeleton. Cornelius has been trying to recreate the experiment done at Wolverine but fails because the healing factor is essential. Wolverine proceeds to cut off his hand and shows Cornelius that his healing factor is gone. Enraged, Cornelius forces Wolverine to fight one of his test subjects. Logan wins, but in the process he covers himself with liquid adamantium, which hardens around his body and suffocates him.

Fortunately, that would not be Logan’s final resting place.

Wolverine’s 2018 search revealed that Logan had somehow escaped his seemingly unbreakable grave. But exactly how, it wasn’t explained until the miniseries Return of Wolverine later that year.

Wolverine was unable to stay alive during all that time. Logan was really dead. His return was only possible through a mutant named Persephone, who has the power to resurrect people. Usually the ones she resurrects return as her mindless servants, like zombies, but Wolverine manages to remember who she was over time, perhaps because her healing factor returned as a result of her resurrection. He says to Persephone: “I came back. I am Wolverine and so it will be. ” Logan’s typical phrase.

So this is Wolverine’s death and resurrection.