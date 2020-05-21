As shocking as it sounds, Wolverine could be the secret father of one of the most powerful Avengers / Mutants in the entire Marvel Universe.

Wolverine has been around for a long time, and whether clones or secret children appear, he’s technically been a parent once in a while. However, a history of Marvel comics implied that Logan could be the true father of the powerful Avengers and twin brothers Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.

Ultimates 3 Jeph Loeb, Joe Madureira, Christian Lichtner and Richard Starkings is one of the most criticized stories in the history of Marvel Comics. The main plot points include a sex tape, incest and murder. Scarlet Witch is killed in the series and as the Ultimate investigate her death, Wolverine reveals that it is entirely possible that they are actually his daughter.

It tells the story of how, after the war, he found refuge in the Balkan mountains while searching for a witch to end his life.

When Wolverine collapses in the snow, he is rescued by a beautiful woman named Magda, the mother of the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. The two immediately have sex. But, in the middle of intercourse, magnet, who had claimed Magda’s heart for himself, arrived, causing Wolverine to run away.

When Wolverine meets Magneto years later, he asks him to track down and kill Quicksilver. After the Scarlet Witch prevents her from killing her brother, Logan watches them have an incestuous relationship. It’s an incredibly gross moment, but it’s much worse when you consider the fact that Wolverine could be the father of both of them. A father who watches his potential children having sex is something that Marvel has rarely published.

It was never officially confirmed that the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were the children of Wolverine. But, it is strongly implied that it is a possibility. His relationship with Magda could have led Logan to be the true father of the powerful twins instead of Magneto.