Wolverhampton will decide the future of Raúl Jiménez on his return to the courts

After in Mexico there was talk of the possibility that Raul Jimenez will reinforce the Mexican National Team in the Tokyo Olympics next summer, the Wolverhampton Wolves coach, Nuno Espírito Santo, made it very clear that it will be the English team who decides when is the time for the Club América youth squad to return to the fields.

The Portuguese coach was very clear in ensuring that Raul Jimenez He would have to first participate in a Lobos game this season before thinking of reinforcing the tricolor team in the Olympic tournament.

“The moment it is clear that he can play for Wolves, anything can happen, but he must first play for us,” Nuno said at a press conference.

Nuno Espírito Santo on Raúl Jiménez “Foi bom. We think that it could be useful for Raúl to be with a selection, spend some time with the companions. They are friends. We cannot be 100 percent certain of when he will be able to return, but you sinais são positives “pic.twitter.com/qq8xOZVgMQ – País do Futebol (from ) (@futebol_pais) April 3, 2021

The Wolves coach’s words come in response to the latest statements by Gerardo Martino, to whom the Portuguese asked for patience in the case of Raúl Jiménez, as they cannot rush his return to the courts due to the seriousness of his case.

“With all due respect to the coach of his team, it is our decision. I understand that it is positive and he wants to have Raúl for the Olympic Games, but we have to be patient here,” he said.

Jiménez has just spent his fourth month of recovery after the terrible head clash he suffered with Arsenal defender David Luiz, missing almost half of the season with the Lobos.

The Wolves have 9 games remaining this season, which will end on May 23, with the game against Manchester United.

