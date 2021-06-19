Wolverhampton wants to reinforce Diego Costa as a competition to Raúl Jiménez

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club of Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez, would be reinforced with Spanish-Brazilian striker Diego Costa, who is currently a free agent and would be liked by coach Bruno Lage.

According to information from the Brazilian newspaper UOL, Costa, who is 32 years old and who played with Atlético de Madrid in two different stages and was already champion in the Premier League with Chelsea, welcomes the possibility of returning to the English soccer to compete with the Club América youth squad.

As detailed in the information, Diego Costa was reportedly very close to closing his arrival at Besiktas in Turkey, but the appearance of Wolverhampton would have caused a turn in events and the attacker could return to the Premier League.

Raúl Jiménez at the moment has not recovered from the skull fracture that he suffered during the month of November and to which he was forced to have to perform surgery and that for now he has been out of all activity and therefore from the Gold Cup the Mexican selection.

Costa was left without a team since January 2021, when he separated from Atlético de Madrid, a club with which he played for the last three years in the Spanish League in one of his multiple stages with the mattress team.

The Spanish-Brazilian is valued at 6 million euros and in 2020 he received a salary of 8 million euros, so his signing seems somewhat complicated.

