Wolverhampton Wanderers host Burnley on Matchday 33

04/24/2021 at 1:04 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of the Premier League will be played, which will face the Wolverhampton and to Burnley in the Molineux Stadium.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers optimistically faces the match of the thirty-third day to channel a positive streak after winning the last two matches of the competition against him Sheffield United in his fiefdom (1-0) and against him Fulham out of his field (0-1). Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 11 of the 32 matches played to date in the Premier League, with a streak of 32 goals for and 41 against.

For his part, Burnley suffered a defeat to the Manchester United in the last game (3-1), so he will look for a victory against the Wolverhampton Wanderers to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won eight of them with a balance of 26 goals scored against 45 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers has achieved a balance of six wins, six losses and four draws in 16 games played at home, indicating that the Burnley you may have a chance to score a positive score in this match. In the role of visitor, the Burnley He has a record of four wins, nine losses and three draws in 16 games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Wolverhampton Wanderers and the results are two wins and a draw for the locals. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the Premier League. The last match they played on Wolverhampton and the Burnley in the competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

With regard to their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Wolverhampton Wanderers is ahead of the Burnley with a difference of eight points. The team of Nuno Espírito Santo it ranks in twelfth place with 41 points on its scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in seventeenth position with 33 points.