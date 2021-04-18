Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Sheffield United by the minimum (1-0)

04/17/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

The Wolverhampton added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against Sheffield, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the Molineux Stadium. The Wolverhampton Wanderers came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Fulham. Regarding the visiting team, the Sheffield United he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against the Arsenal. After the result obtained, the set of Wolverhampton is twelfth, while the Sheffield it is twentieth at the end of the duel.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second period came the goal for him Wolverhampton Wanderers, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Willian jose in minute 59, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Wolverhampton who entered the game were Vitinha Y Fábio Silva replacing Power Y Willian jose, while changes in the Sheffield They were Burke, Mousset Y Bogle, who entered to replace Brewster, Osborn Y Ampadu.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Power and by the Sheffield admonished Brewster Y Stevens.

With this victory, the team of Nuno Espírito Santo ranked twelfth with 41 points at the end of the game, while the team led by Paul Heckingbottom it was placed in twentieth place with 14 points, instead of relegation to Second Division.

The next day both teams will play in their stadium. The team of Wolverhampton will do it against him Burnley, Meanwhile he Sheffield United will face the Brighton and Hove Albion.

Data sheetWolverhampton Wanderers:Rui Patrício, Coady, Boly, Saïss, João Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo, Aït-Nouri, Traoré, Podence (Vitinha, min.72) and Willian José (Fábio Silva, min.77)Sheffield United:Ramsdale, Egan, Bryan, Ampadu (Bogle, min.83), Fleck, Osborn (Mousset, min.75), Norwood, Stevens, Baldock, Mcgoldrick and Brewster (Burke, min.75)Stadium:Molineux StadiumGoals:Willian José (1-0, min. 59)