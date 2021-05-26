Wolverhampton spoke about the withdrawal of Raúl Jiménez with the Mexican National Team

After Raúl Jiménez was left out of the call of the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League, Wolverhampton reported what work the Mexican striker will do with the club.

Through their social networks, the Wolves reported that Jiménez will continue with his rehabilitation work with the club and will not participate in the Final Four or the Gold Cup with the Mexican team.

“Raúl Jiménez will do preseason with the Wolves focusing on his full recovery and will not represent Mexico in the summer competitions. We wish you much success, @miseleccionmx! “

The intention of the English team is for Raúl Jiménez to take his rehabilitation as calmly as possible, so that he is ready to return to the courts at the beginning of next season.

Although he has already received a medical discharge, Jiménez will not see activity in any type of meeting and will only focus on his physical rehabilitation.

