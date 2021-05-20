Wolverhampton reveals Raúl Jiménez test results

After almost half a year of the accident with David Luiz in the match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal in the Premier League, the team of Wolves has revealed the result of the last test to which the Mexican striker was subjected, Raúl Jiménez, with which it was determined whether or not he will return to play with the team at the end of the season.

Raul suffered a severe skull fracture after a head collision with the Brazilian defender, David Luiz, on November 29, 2020, requiring emergency surgery that has kept him from participating with the Lobos and the Mexican National Team.

170 days later, Raúl Jiménez is ready to return to play a soccer game at a professional level but his return would take place until next season, according to the report issued by the club.

Dr. Perry announced the following: “Raúl was seriously injured six months ago, on November 29, and underwent surgery for a severe brain trauma and skull fracture at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital. Since then, he has been under the care and supervision of his neurosurgeon at St Mary’s, Sophie Camp and Professor Tony Belly of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, as well as the Wolves’ medical team in Compton.

“The skull fracture has completely healed; He will wear head protection to reinforce the area of ​​damaged bone for the rest of his career, but he has the strength to return to play without the protection.

“A brain injury, such as a concussion, can take weeks or months to fully recover, and brain trauma can leave a long-term deficit. We are pleased to be able to assure you that Raúl has had an outstanding and excellent recovery so far.

“He has no noticeable signs of any repercussions and he is at the stage where we can contemplate the return to the career he loves; with a degree of caution required.

“Raúl has progressed from basic physical training to competitive work since March. He has only been restricted to heading and aerial duels. He has been discharged to begin these activities as well, as he is fit, strong and with the usual agility.

“The rehabilitation phase to participate in a match with the team will begin in July and will have strict control at the beginning. This responds to the fact that, although his recovery appears to be complete, there is still a huge step between training and competition.

“We are very grateful to Professor Tony Belli and to Dr. Sophie Camp for their guidance and recommendations in handling the case. With Dr. Camp and her colleagues at St. Mary for the surgery that saved Raúl’s life a few hours after the injury.

“We expect Raúl to be available to be considered one hundred percent for the 2021/22 season with the Wolves.”

