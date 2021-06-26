Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez surprises Daniella Basso with emotional serenade

The forward of the Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez surprised his partner, Daniela Basso with a serenade in honor of his 32nd birthday, the Mexican dedicated an emotional message to him on his official Instagram account.

“A new year in your life to continue creating the best memories together and also continue discovering and enjoying things about each other. You are a great woman and a super mom, I am very proud of you. I love you. Happy birthday my love.”

In the same publication, Basso responded to the romantic message of the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’: “I love you, the best birthday is always with you.”

Also, in the Instagram stories, you can see the moment in which both enjoy the serenade in the middle of the night with their daughter Arya, who was present in her mother’s arms.

Raúl Jiménez would not return to play with the Mexican team until he was discharged from Wolverhampton, Gerardo Martino hopes to have his best striker for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

