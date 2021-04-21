Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez shows progress in his recovery

The forward of the Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez is getting closer and closer to returning to the pitch, the former player of the Eagles of America He keeps training alongside his teammates, however, he still does not have a fixed date to return to the Premier League.

The Aztec player enjoys the recovery process and so stated in his official account of Twitter, where he published a couple of photographs where he is seen in training for the Wolves. “Step by step” and “One step closer” were the words that accompanied the publication.

Despite the fact that the Wolverhampton striker has not been able to play an official game since November 29, 2020, within the England team the urgency to have him back has been expressed.

Since the skull fracture suffered against Arsenal, the product of a head collision with David Luiz, Raúl Jiménez has missed 22 Premier League games, during which the Pack has recorded six wins, six draws and 10 losses.

Until before his injury, Jiménez had registered three goals in 10 games. The last score for the Mexican was on October 25, during the 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

