Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez says goodbye to Nuno Espirito Santo with an emotional message

The strategist of Wolverhampton, Nuno Espirito Santo, had his last game as coach of the Wolves team in Raul Jimenez In the 1-2 loss to Manchester United, however, this did not spoil his farewell, as he went off in style, cheered by the fans.

Likewise, Raúl Jiménez, on social networks, sent a message to the Portuguese coach, to whom he said goodbye with emotional words.

“Thank you for these 3 wonderful years, full of great and good moments. Thank you for the trust and for helping me grow as a footballer. Much success in whatever comes. #NUNO #alwayspartofthepack”. Raúl wrote.

Nuno arrived at Wolverhampton at the same time as Raúl Jiménez and in 3 years, he managed to get the team into the Europa League, taking the team to the quarterfinals.

Espírito Santo will leave the team after his worst season in the team by finishing 12th in the General classification.

