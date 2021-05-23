Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez reappears at Molineux after six months of waiting

The Mexican of the Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, finally made his reappearance in the stadium of the English team when he went out to warm up with the rest of his teammates in the match against Manchester United despite not being called up, which excited the fans.

The Club boasted the moment on social networks and little by little the Mexican began to advance preparing his return to the fields.

“The fans returned and we also have @ Raul_Jimenez9 on the Molineux court with his teammates for the warm-up. What a moment!” Wrote the Club.

The former Club América was greeted with praise by the fans, who also returned to the Molineux Stadium for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Raúl Jiménez’s team fell to Manchester by a score of 2-1 and finished 12th in the General Classification.

