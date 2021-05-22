Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez is left without a coach; Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the Wolves

The strategist of Wolverhampton, Nuno Espirito Santo, will cease to be coach of the Wolves team in Raul Jimenez At the end of the season and this Sunday’s match on the last day of the Premier League against Manchester United will be his farewell.

This was revealed by the club itself on social networks, announcing the coach’s departure after leading the English team for four years.

“After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s last game in charge of the Lobos. Thank you Nuno ”, Wolverhampton reported.

The departure of the Portuguese would be due to the poor results of the last season where he could not approach the positions of Europe and one of the reasons for the loss of play was the loss of the Mexican striker who was injured in November.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am very happy that the fans are back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one block.” The coach himself revealed.

