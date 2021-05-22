Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez is already training hard with Wolves (Video)

The forward of the Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, received authorization to return to the pitch, so he returned to train without restrictions with Wolves prior to the match against him. Manchester United.

The Mexican striker had not trained one hundred percent with the team since November, when he suffered a skull fracture in a game against him. Arsenal and after a clash with David Luiz.

In the video published on the official YouTube channel of the Wolves, the Águilas del América youth squad looks happy and participative with his teammates. He even scored a goal in the intersquadrons and gave some assists. Jiménez will have to wear a protective band for the remainder of his career.

It should be remembered that it was one of the last trainings of Nuno Espírito Santo, who after the match against Manchester United, will leave the Wolves.