Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez could reappear against Manchester United

Raul Jimenez He continues to train with his teammates to return to the pitch after suffering a skull fracture at the end of last year, which has kept him away from the courts throughout 2021.

However, in two weeks time, May 18, will be an important day for the Mexican’s career, since he will be visiting a specialist who will indicate that he is ready to play.

Also read: Tigres UANL: ‘The stars of Marseille’ that André Pierre Gignac ‘could sign’

The last two games of the Wolverhampton They are against a team that are in great moments, the first, Ancelotti’s Everton; the second, before him Manchester United, who is second in the table.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is set to see a specialist to determine if he has a chance of playing before the end of the season … – Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 7, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Rodríguez is emboldened and demands respect for Chivas

It was the Wolves coach himself, Nuno Espirito Santo, who confirmed this news at a press conference, mentioning that Jiménez is training in great shape and waiting for the doctor’s approval to return to play.