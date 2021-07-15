Wolverhampton presents its new skin with Raúl Jiménez as the protagonist

The Mexican striker, Raúl Jiménez is the face of Wolverhampton, after promoting the new Wolves shirt that they will use in the 2021/2022 season, where they will seek to return to European competitions after the departure of their DT, Nuno Espirito Santo.

In addition, this means the confidence that the club has in the return of the national player, who will return to the courts this weekend, when the Wolves face the Crewe alexandra, a team from the third division of England.

Through his official Twitter account, the Wolverhampton shared a video where the Wolves squad is seen showing off their new clothing for the next tournament, same where Raul Jimenez he hopes to regain his level.

How does the #LoboMexicano fit? Pre-order yours – Wolves Español (@WolvesEspanol) July 15, 2021

Due to contact with the Brazilian defender, Jiménez suffered a cut to his skull and had to undergo emergency surgery in London. After months of rest, at the beginning of this year he returned to training with the Wolves and was even with the national team during some concentration.

