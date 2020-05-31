Nuno Espírito Santo, coach of the Wolverhampton Wanderers, reportedly asked the leaders to try to hire Reading striker Danny Loader (19), Sky Sports points out. The U20 international for England is free at his current club.

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'market';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "17";

var titolo_art = "Wolverhampton, Nuno Espírito Santo requests the hiring of Loader";

var sezione_art = "Market";

var now = '31 May pray 02:01 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i.