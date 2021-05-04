Wolverhampton, first club to react to the Metro tragedy in Mexico City

After the tragedy that occurred in Mexico City with the accident on Line 12 of the subway, which registered 23 people dead and 79 injured, the Wolverhampton, the soccer club of the Premier League where the Mexican plays Raúl Jiménez, posted a message of support for the Aztec community.

“Our hearts today go out to the families of the victims and all those who were affected by the incident that occurred in the CDMX Metro” published the Lobos club.

According to the latest official reports from the authorities of Mexico City, at the moment there are 23 deaths and almost 80 injuries, which have been transferred to different hospitals.

The Mexico City line 12 subway train collapsed from a height of 20 meters on the night of this Monday, May 3 at around 11:00 p.m., between the Tezonco and Olivos stations in the Las Arboledas neighborhood.

Unlike the English club, for now, the Liga MX clubs have not commented on the matter.

