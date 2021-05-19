Wolverhampton: Fans explode with joy for Raúl Jiménez after receiving medical discharge

Forward Raúl Jiménez has received the great news that he has received a medical discharge from the doctor Matt perry, to return to activities 100% with the Wolverhampton team, with a view to next season.

Via Twitter, the Wolves team issued the statement by the Club’s medical staff, that after the last tests carried out on the Mexican attacker, he can return to his activities normally.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans on social networks were immediate, showing their great joy at the return of striker Raúl Jiménez with Wolverhampton.

I join in the joy of Raul, his family and the whole world of soccer, it is always good to know that God allows me to play this beautiful sport of soccer again. Congratulations Wolves, Raul and all of Mexico – Gervan Den (@ jrom64) May 19, 2021

He is winning the most important game of his life !!!

What a great example of overcoming any obstacle !!!

If you can damn it !!! – Juanito the Pastor (@juaguelo) May 19, 2021

Thank god, with everything Crack q❤️ – Berenice Marquéz (@Bere_MarquezP) May 19, 2021

Come on Raúl, to show that you can – Felipe Pinedo (@ josefelipepine1) May 19, 2021

We need him back on the Wolves courts !! – JaimeVAgaton Lichis (@agaton_v) May 19, 2021

The Return is coming, Del, leader of the pack The Mexican wolf – Reyes DIAZ (@ ReyesDI39660106) May 19, 2021

