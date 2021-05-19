Wolverhampton: Fans explode with joy for Raúl Jiménez after receiving medical discharge

Forward Raúl Jiménez has received the great news that he has received a medical discharge from the doctor Matt perry, to return to activities 100% with the Wolverhampton team, with a view to next season.

Via Twitter, the Wolves team issued the statement by the Club’s medical staff, that after the last tests carried out on the Mexican attacker, he can return to his activities normally.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans on social networks were immediate, showing their great joy at the return of striker Raúl Jiménez with Wolverhampton.

