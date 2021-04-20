Wolfsburg’s electric offensive on the hunt for China

The Volkswagen Group’s electric offensive is taking shape at full speed. Porsche was in charge of surprising us with the creation of Taycan. Audi, for its part, is configuring a complete range of SUVs such as the recent Q4 e-tron. Skoda boasts of Enyaq iV Y Seat expects 2025 to arrive to launch a battery-powered little brother for the Mii. All in all, it is Volkswagen the one that will have the greatest prominence with the range ID.

For the moment we already know ID.3 and ID.4 but they are not the only ones who will be part of this new family. The German consortium has gone one step further and presented in society the Volkswagen ID.6. As you can imagine, it is a new SUV, although with a dual personality and an Asian passport. Yes, because it is a product that has been created for the Chinese market, although we have already seen its guts in all the models mentioned before.

The Volkswagen ID.6 will be offered in two different versions: ID.6 X and ID.6 CROZZ

As you can see in the photos, the image of the Volkswagen ID.6 is familiar. We could say that it is a “vitaminized” version of the ID.4, although it also has its own design elements. First of all, mention that its external length is greater. Now reaches 4.87 meters, that is, 30 centimeters more than its brother ID.4. The wheelbase is the level that has benefited the most from this lug as it stands at a generous 2.96 meters.

Another detail to mention, before reviewing the aesthetics, has to do with your personality. Of the ID.6 there will be two versions “different”. One will have a surname “X” and will be manufactured by SAIC and the other will have the appellation “CROZZ” and will be assembled by FAW. With this clear, it is easier to explain their design, because while maintaining basic lines of expression, they have slightly different optics and exclusive rims and bumpers.

The interior of the ID.6 is more sober than that of the smaller ID.4

The same thing happens in the cabin that we have mentioned for the exterior. This is, maintains the same design scheme that we have already seen in ID.3 and ID.4. A priori this continuity could seem bad but it is not so bad, especially considering that the ergonomics is at a high level. The main drawback that we could put has to do with the colorful dashboard and seats, as this ID.6 looks a bit duller than its European brethren.

With all Volkswagen ID.6 he has an ace up his sleeve. The Chinese customer loves the interior space and thanks to their great body they will offer space to accommodate six or seven passengers. For this they have three rows and individual seats configurable in various positions. In addition, to offer greater amplitude, at least visually speaking, they have a larger sunroof and a third new lateral moon.

Known technique: use Volkswagen’s MEB platform

To finish we must talk about Electric powertrain that powers the new Volkswagen ID.6. Unsurprisingly, it is based on the MEB platform that the German conglomerate has developed. That is, the access version has an engine on the rear axle with 132 kW (180 hp) power. The intermediate option, the most recommended, repeats the pattern, but increases its performance by offering 150 kW (204 hp) power.

If we go to the more powerful version of the ID.6 we add one more engine. In this case, it is located on the front axle and delivers a final power of 225 kW (292 hp) along with 310 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to this combination, it will be able to offer all-wheel drive and acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.6 seconds. In all cases, management is entrusted to a automatic cut-off transmission with a single speed for each gear.

According to the battery capacity, there are different options. Depending on the version there are two possibilities: 58 kWh or 77 kWh. According to Volkswagen estimates, the average autonomy, following the NEDC protocol, ranges between 436 and 588 kilometers. This data will be worse according to the WLTP protocol, although for now there is no transposition. In addition, to achieve it the ID.6 will have a maximum speed limited to 160 kilometers per hour.

His arrival of the chinese market it is imminent and, if no misfortune happens, it looks like a best-seller. Would you like to see it in Europe? Maybe later the same …

Source – Volkswagen