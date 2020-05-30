We will have a great match this Saturday, May 30, continuing with day 28 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Wolfsburg seek to take advantage of your local status when you receive the Eintracht Frankfurt who will try to get out of his visit to the Volkswagen Arena.

Time and Channel Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Campus: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm from Germany. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

The box of Wolfsburg He has had a very good campaign staying in the race for European positions, but they know that they cannot slack off after adding 11 wins, 9 draws and they have been defeated in 8 duels, at home they must not fail.

The Wolves They come from a very valuable victory last day when they had to visit Bayer Leverkusen, achieving a crushing 1-4 with a double of Marin Pongracic and goals by Maximilian Arnold and Renato Steffen.

For his part, the Eintracht Frankfurt He has had a difficult tournament fighting at the bottom of the table trying to get away from the relegation zone, since they have only added 8 wins, 5 draws and have fallen in 14 duels.

The Eagles They come from a bittersweet draw last day when it was their turn to receive Freiburg in a duel that they lost 1-3, until in the last 11 minutes Daichi Kamada appeared and Timothy Chandler for the final 3-3.

As he Wolfsburg As the Eintracht Frankfurt they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Wolves in the sixth position with 42 points, while the Eagles they are fourteenth with 29 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 28 Bundesliga 2019-2020